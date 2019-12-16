 

Fire guts Rolling Meadows townhouse Sunday

  • A fire Sunday night at a townhouse on the 2600 block of Smith Street in Rolling Meadows caused an estimated $120,000 in damage. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

    A fire Sunday night at a townhouse on the 2600 block of Smith Street in Rolling Meadows caused an estimated $120,000 in damage. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Courtesy of the Rolling Meadows Fire Department

 
A Sunday night fire at a Rolling Meadows townhouse remains under investigation.

No one was injured in the blaze on the 2600 block of Smith Street that was reported by neighbors just before 8:30 p.m.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Upon arrival, Rolling Meadows fire officials said they forced open a door and a dog ran out of the house and was later recovered. A cat is still missing, they said.

No one was home at the time of the blaze and the cause has yet to be determined, fire officials said. Smoke detectors were working. No other units sustained damage.

It took firefighters roughly 30 minutes to extinguish the fire that caused roughly $120,000 in damage, and the unit was deemed uninhabitable.

Palatine and Schaumburg fire departments assisted in the search, salvage and overhaul operations, officials said.

