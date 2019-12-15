Schaumburg cops brighten holiday season for deserving kids

Schaumburg police Officer Jose Lopez shoots hoops with Jacob Zamarron, 12, during the Shop with a Cop party Sunday at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Schaumburg. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

Alexa Kruger, 11 is all smiles Sunday while her face is painted during the Shop with a Cop party in Schaumburg. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

Schaumburg police Officer Giovanni Goycochea watches as Emmanuel Vasquez, 9, plays the "Fling a Fish" game Sunday during the Shop with a Cop party at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Schaumburg. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

Mrs. and Santa Claus visit with Bryce Bytner, 10, during the Shop with a Cop holiday party Sunday in Schaumburg. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

Schaumburg police Lt. Scott Tillema and Lucas Kindall, 7, pose for a photo with the Mrs. and Santa Claus during the Shop with a Cop holiday party Sunday in Schaumburg. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

Schaumburg police Officer Daniel Pawula eats breakfast with Keijuan Green, 11, during the Shop with a Cop holiday party Sunday at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Schaumburg. The party followed a shopping spree for kids at a nearby Target store. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

Schaumburg police made the season a little brighter for some deserving local kids who joined officers Sunday morning for a holiday shopping spree and festive party.

The police department's annual Shop with a Cop event was a treat for children whose families are experiencing financial hardships or have encountered traumatic challenges of late. It's also an opportunity for officers to interact and build relationships with young community members in a positive environment.

The event started bright and early at 7 a.m., with children and officers meeting up at the police station before heading to the Target store at 1235 E. Higgins Road. There officers helped the young guests of honor pick out holiday gifts.

After shopping, they all headed to the Fairfield Inn & Suites for a holiday celebration featuring games, food, face painters, magicians, balloon artists a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Participating children received additional gifts for their families, including a holiday meal and winter essentials.

During the festivities, members of the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association of Schaumburg were on hand to wrap the purchased gifts.