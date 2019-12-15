Schaumburg cops brighten holiday season for deserving kids
Schaumburg police made the season a little brighter for some deserving local kids who joined officers Sunday morning for a holiday shopping spree and festive party.
The police department's annual Shop with a Cop event was a treat for children whose families are experiencing financial hardships or have encountered traumatic challenges of late. It's also an opportunity for officers to interact and build relationships with young community members in a positive environment.
The event started bright and early at 7 a.m., with children and officers meeting up at the police station before heading to the Target store at 1235 E. Higgins Road. There officers helped the young guests of honor pick out holiday gifts.
After shopping, they all headed to the Fairfield Inn & Suites for a holiday celebration featuring games, food, face painters, magicians, balloon artists a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Participating children received additional gifts for their families, including a holiday meal and winter essentials.
During the festivities, members of the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association of Schaumburg were on hand to wrap the purchased gifts.