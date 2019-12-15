'Parasite' takes top honors at 2019 Chicago Film Critics Association Awards

Siblings (Park So-dam, left, and Choi Woo-sik) scam their way to a better life in "Parasite," which won four awards Saturday at the 2019 Chicago Film Critics Association Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, for Bong Joon Ho. Courtesy of Neon

"Parasite" and its director Bong Joon Ho earned four awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, in the 2019 Chicago Film Critics Association Awards announced Saturday.

The film, described as a dark comedy that tells the story of a poor South Korean family's attempts to insinuate itself into the lives of a wealthy family, also won Best Foreign Language Film.

Also taking home four awards was Greta Gerwing's "Little Women," for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score (Alexandre Desplat), Best Costume Design and Best Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh).

Best Actor went to Adam Driver for "Marriage Story," and Best Actress to Lupita Nyong'o for "Us."

Brad Pitt earned the Best Supporting Actor award for "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," which garnered nine nominations, but just one other award, for Best Art Direction.

Other winners included:

Best Documentary: "Apollo 11"

Best Animated Feature: "Toy Story 4"

Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, "1917"

Best Editing: Thelma Schoonmaker, "he Irishman"

Best Use Of Visual Effects: "Ad Astra"

Most Promising Performer: Aisling Franciosi, "The Nightingale"

Milos Stehlik Breakthrough Filmmaker Award: Lulu Wang, "The Farewell"