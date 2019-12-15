Fire damages Schaumburg home, leaves couple displaced

A Schaumburg couple escaped injury but was displaced Saturday night after fire broke out in the chimney of their home, officials said Sunday.

Schaumburg Fire Department Capt. Jack Schneidwind said firefighters responded to the 2200 block of Briar Hill Drive about 8 p.m. after a resident reported fire on the roof of the split-level, single-family home.

They first companies arrived to find moderate smoke coming from the residence, Schneidwind said. They then worked with Hoffman Estates firefighters to put out the fire and conduct search and rescue operations. The fire was extinguished in 15 minutes, he added.

Schneidwind said all occupants and pets got out of the home safely. The cause remains under investigation.

Damage to the home, which was declared uninhabitable, is estimated at $100,000. The couple declined offers of assistance and is staying with family, officials said.

Schneidwind recommended that everyone check their smoke detectors.