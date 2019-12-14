Woman killed on I294 crossing from disabled vehicle

A 20-year-old woman from downstate Illinois was killed Friday night on the Tri-State Tollway when she tried to cross from her disabled vehicle near the inside lane to waiting family members on the outside lane, state police said in a news release Saturday.

Rachel Watson of Camargo, south of Champaign, was southbound on I294 near Franklin Park when she parked her disabled vehicle on the left shoulder of the interstate.

Watson got out of her vehicle and attempted to get to the right shoulder where her family was waiting in another vehicle, police said.

When she got to the far right traffic lane, she was struck by a Subaru Impreza. She was pronounced dead at the scene about 8:05 p.m., police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately available.