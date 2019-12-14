Libertyville woman jailed for cutting another with pocket knife

A Libertyville woman remains in the Lake County jail on several charges, including aggravated battery, after police said she cut another woman with a pocket knife.

Melissa O. Goodwin of the 300 block of West Winchester Road was being held Saturday on $50,000 bond in connection with the attack Nov. 28 at Dunkin' Donuts, 121 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville.

Police said they were called to the store at 8:32 a.m. for a battery in progress, possibly involving a knife. According to police, two women were in the doorway with one holding onto the other.

Police said Goodwin dropped a pocket knife after the women were told to separate and drop any weapons. The other woman had nonlife threatening cuts on her arms and lower back, police said.

Goodwin was charged with aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property less than $500, theft of less than $500, battery, obstructing identification and driving on a revoked license, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office jail website.

She remained jailed Saturday with a court date of Dec. 17.