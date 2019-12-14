$100 to help families get food in Venezuela

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Judy Nicely of Wheaton. Here is her story ...

"My family used to live in Venezuela and we continue to stay in touch with our friends there. As the political and economic situation in that country has gotten so difficult, many of these friends struggle to find basic foods, medicines and school supplies for their families.

"They have to walk across the border into Colombia to receive money or buy groceries, making it a whole day process.

"We try to help them as much as possible, but I know they would appreciate money for groceries for Christmas. We have three families that we support, so I would send each of them $33 from the Believe Project -- I know it would be a huge blessing for them."