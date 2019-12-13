Foster, Casten say they will vote for impeachment

U.S. Reps. Bill Foster and Sean Casten say they will support impeaching President Donald Trump after the Judiciary Committee on Friday approved charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The House is expected to vote on the two articles of impeachment next week.

Foster and Casten were in Wheaton Friday for an event promoting enrollment for health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

"I intend to vote for them," said Foster, a Naperville Democrat. "The evidence that's become visible over the last few months makes it pretty clear that there's been an abuse of office and a deliberate effort to obstruct congressional subpoenas and congressional oversight."

In the first article of impeachment, Trump is accused of abusing his presidential power by asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while holding military aid as leverage. In the second article, the president is accused of obstructing Congress by blocking the House's efforts to probe his actions.

Casten said he will vote in favor of the articles of impeachment.

"I don't think we have a choice," said Casten, a Downers Grove Democrat. "This isn't about whether you want to do this. This isn't about what you think of the president.

"We take an oath to the Constitution," he said. "The Constitution says you can be impeached for treason, bribery or high crimes and misdemeanors."

Casten said on social media this week that he read the House Intelligence Committee report and House Judiciary Committee report and heard from constituents before deciding to vote to impeach Trump "for abusing the powers of his office for his own personal gain."

Foster said voting to impeach is the right thing to do.

"It's important for future presidents and future Congresses," he said. "We can't accept that this is normal, acceptable behavior for a president."