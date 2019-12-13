Feder: Chicago radio exec Jimmy de Castro rides off in style
Updated 12/13/2019 6:48 AM
Whether he's coming or going, Jimmy de Castro always puts on a good show. To mark his last day on the job as senior vice president and market manager of Entercom Chicago, the legendary Chicago radio impresario showed up in holiday attire that would make Santa blush. "It ain't over til we say it's over!," de Castro posted on Facebook wearing the get-up. Read more at robertfeder.com.
