 

Police: Grayslake-area man caught on camera stealing the camera

  • Carlos H. Zelaya

    Carlos H. Zelaya

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 12/11/2019 5:19 PM

A Grayslake-area man got a hard lesson in cloud storage Wednesday when he was arrested on charges of stealing his neighbor's indoor security camera and cash.

Lake County sheriff's police said Carlos H. Zelaya, 32, who lives on the 18100 block of West Lindenwood Drive, was charged Wednesday with residential burglary after the evidence of his misdeeds was automatically uploaded to the internet.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Police viewed the video of the overnight burglary Tuesday and by Wednesday morning had identified Zelaya as the culprit, according to a news release issued by the sheriff's office.

Police did not disclose how much cash they believe Zelaya stole from his neighbor's residence or whether they were able to recover the security camera.

Zelaya remains at the Lake County jail pending an initial court hearing.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 