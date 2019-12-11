Police: Grayslake-area man caught on camera stealing the camera

A Grayslake-area man got a hard lesson in cloud storage Wednesday when he was arrested on charges of stealing his neighbor's indoor security camera and cash.

Lake County sheriff's police said Carlos H. Zelaya, 32, who lives on the 18100 block of West Lindenwood Drive, was charged Wednesday with residential burglary after the evidence of his misdeeds was automatically uploaded to the internet.

Police viewed the video of the overnight burglary Tuesday and by Wednesday morning had identified Zelaya as the culprit, according to a news release issued by the sheriff's office.

Police did not disclose how much cash they believe Zelaya stole from his neighbor's residence or whether they were able to recover the security camera.

Zelaya remains at the Lake County jail pending an initial court hearing.