Metra to herald 2020 with free rides on New Year's Eve

Metra will offer free rides on New Year's Eve to and from downtown stations. Daily Herald File Photo

New Year's Eve revelers who want to celebrate the end of the decade safely will get a bonus from Metra Dec. 31.

Officials announced Wednesday that passengers can ride free to and from downtown stations starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31. Unlimited trips will be offered for $5 on Jan. 1.

The Chicago Transit Authority has offered free rides previously on New Year's Eve, but this is a first for the commuter railroad.

"Public transit is the safest way to travel, and Metra would like to do its part to encourage our riders to celebrate responsibly and leave the driving to us," Metra Executive Director Jim Derwinski said.

But don't plan on popping any corks on trains on New Year's Eve -- alcohol is banned after 7 p.m.

The railroad will hold the departure of its last outbound trains until at least 1:15 a.m. Jan. 1.

Some early trains will be offered for downtown workers heading home on New Year's Eve.

Metra will run a holiday schedule on Jan. 1 with no North Central Service, Heritage Corridor or SouthWest Service trains.

CTA passengers can ride without paying from 10 p.m. Dec. 31 to 4 a.m. Jan. 1, courtesy of Miller Lite.