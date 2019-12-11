Brothers who lived in Northbrook reported among dead after volcano eruption

Two brothers who moved from Northbrook to Australia were confirmed Wednesday as the latest victims of the volcanic eruption in New Zealand, according to Australian media reports.

Berend Hollander, 16, and Matthew Hollander, 14, initially were listed as missing, but the headmaster at their school in suburban Sydney, Australia, announced the grim news Wednesday in a letter to parents, according to Australian Broadcasting Corp. and The Sydney Morning Herald.

The boys' parents, Martin and Barbara Hollander, were still listed as missing Wednesday.

