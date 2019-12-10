Zion elementary principal charged with sex crime

A Zion elementary school principal was charged last week with sexually assaulting a student at a school he oversaw in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

According to the Kenosha County Court Clerk's website, Curtiss W. Tolefree Jr., 42, of Kenosha, was charged with three felony counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff and two misdemeanor counts of exposing his genitals to a child last Friday.

Tolefree is still listed as the principal at Beulah Park Elementary School in Zion and there is no indication parents of the school were notified of the charges. He has been with the district since 2018.

Media reports indicate prosecutors in Wisconsin allege Tolefree had sex with a 17-year-old female student beginning in 2008 during her junior year and continued throughout her senior year.

Last year, the Lake County News-Sun revealed Tolefree was under investigation for inappropriate sexual relationships with subordinates when he resigned from the Kenosha school district. That district school board took no action because Tolefree resigned. Tolefree denied the allegations.

According to court records, Tolefree is due in court to answer the charges on Jan. 2.