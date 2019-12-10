Pedestrian struck by Metra train in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights police have responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a Metra train at the Arlington Park stop at about 7:45 a.m. today.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown.

Metra officials said trains that don't go past the stop won't be affected by the investigation.

Police said the investigation has caused them to close Wilke Road at Northwest Highway and traffic in the area is being diverted. Officials urge motorists to avoid the area.