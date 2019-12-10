Pedestrian struck by Metra train in Arlington Heights
Updated 12/10/2019 9:08 AM
Arlington Heights police have responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a Metra train at the Arlington Park stop at about 7:45 a.m. today.
The condition of the pedestrian is unknown.
Metra officials said trains that don't go past the stop won't be affected by the investigation.
Police said the investigation has caused them to close Wilke Road at Northwest Highway and traffic in the area is being diverted. Officials urge motorists to avoid the area.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.