 

Feder: NBC 5's Siafa Lewis breaks out of sports box

  • Alicia Roman, Siafa Lewis and Michelle Relerford

    Alicia Roman, Siafa Lewis and Michelle Relerford Courtesy of NBC Chicago

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 12/10/2019 7:24 AM

Yes, that was Siafa Lewis co-anchoring the weekend morning news Saturday with Michelle Relerford (and meteorologist Alicia Roman) on WMAQ-Channel 5. It was a first for the NBC-owned station's lead sports anchor. "I'm not leaving the sports chair," said Lewis, who joined NBC 5 from WNBC in New York in 2014. "This is just me seeing if I can expand my horizons. I'm multifaceted, pretty eccentric and I hate being placed in a box." Read more of Robert Feder's observations on the media beat at robertfeder.com.

