Bears' Amukamara takes new kind of 'Polar Plunge' for Make-A-Wish in Gurnee

Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara made a special appearance Tuesday at Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee to launch the resort's annual Snowland celebration and help make wishes come true for seriously ill kids.

Amukamara shared the task of pushing the official Snowland button with several alumni of the Make-A-Wish program and their family members. When the button was pushed, snow rained down all through the resort's grand lobby.

Proceeds from Great Wolf Lodge's Snowland celebration will benefit the Make-A-Wish program, which grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

After pushing the big button, Amukamara joined the Make-A-Wish alumni in a Polar Bear Plunge challenge. But instead of diving into freezing water, Amukamara and others decorated polar bear toys and raced them down a slide in the water park.

During the resort's charity drive, portions of each sale of holiday-themed wolf ears will be donated to Make-A-Wish Illinois. The campaign will run through Jan. 5.

In the meantime, Amukamara is recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of Thursday night's win over the Dallas Cowboys. The former Super Bowl champion is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.