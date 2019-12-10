 

Bears' Amukamara takes new kind of 'Polar Plunge' for Make-A-Wish in Gurnee

  • Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara and Make-A-Wish alumni Grace Fladhammer, 8, of Wauconda during a special appearance at Great Wolf Lodge Illinois in Gurnee on Tuesday, to launch the resort's annual Snowland celebration and kickoff a special holiday campaign that will benefit Make-A-Wish, an organization that grants wishes for children facing critical illness.

  • Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara visits with Make-A-Wish families and the Great Wolf Lodge Illinois mascot, Wiley, during a special appearance Tuesday at the Gurnee resort. The resort kicked off its annual Snowland celebration and a holiday campaign that will benefit Make-A-Wish, an organization that grants wishes for children facing critical illness.

  • Children of Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara, Princeton, top, 3, and Paisley, 4, play in the confetti used to kick off a Make-A-Wish campaign at the Great Wolf Lodge Illinois in Gurnee on Tuesday. Amukamara made a special appearance with his family.

Daily Herald report
Updated 12/10/2019 6:18 PM

Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara made a special appearance Tuesday at Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee to launch the resort's annual Snowland celebration and help make wishes come true for seriously ill kids.

Amukamara shared the task of pushing the official Snowland button with several alumni of the Make-A-Wish program and their family members. When the button was pushed, snow rained down all through the resort's grand lobby.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Proceeds from Great Wolf Lodge's Snowland celebration will benefit the Make-A-Wish program, which grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

After pushing the big button, Amukamara joined the Make-A-Wish alumni in a Polar Bear Plunge challenge. But instead of diving into freezing water, Amukamara and others decorated polar bear toys and raced them down a slide in the water park.

During the resort's charity drive, portions of each sale of holiday-themed wolf ears will be donated to Make-A-Wish Illinois. The campaign will run through Jan. 5.

In the meantime, Amukamara is recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of Thursday night's win over the Dallas Cowboys. The former Super Bowl champion is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

