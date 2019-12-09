Who has the best holiday lights in the 'burbs? Cast your vote
Online voting has started in the Daily Herald's 2019 holiday lights contest.
Vote as many times as you like for as many photos as you like. All voters will be entered into a random drawing for six Classic Cinema movie passes.
The entrant who receives the most votes will receive skybox tickets for a Chicago Wolves game in February at the Allstate Arena and a $100 dining certificate from Gillerson's in Aurora.
The deadline to vote is midnight Thursday.
