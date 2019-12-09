 

Helping friend in need with home heating costs

 
Daily Herald report
Posted12/9/2019 5:30 AM

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Cheryl Craig of Streamwood. Here is her story ...

"I would like to help a friend who could use help with heating costs this winter. She lost both of her parents in the past two years and had to move out of her family home. Most of the sale proceeds went to pay existing bills. Her only source of income is disability.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"She managed to find a mobile home she could afford, but there were many repairs needed and what little money she had went to pay for those. She has a propane tank for heat and is very worried about the cost of filling it through the long winter.

"She is a kind and generous person who has given her friendship and emotional support to many. I know this gift would bring her so much joy and help keep her warm. She has been through a lot and could use a break.

"Thank you for considering her and I will add as much as I can."

• Do you know someone worth celebrating in our Believe Project? Submit your nominee at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
$100 for a 'beautiful inspiration for others'
Related Article
$100 for a 'beautiful inspiration for others'
 
$100 to celebrate a neighbor's kindness after fire
Related Article
$100 to celebrate a neighbor's kindness after fire
 
Believe Project: Reaching out to help her disabled sister
Related Article
Believe Project: Reaching out to help her disabled sister
 
Believe Project: Honoring a woman who gives back to our vets
Related Article
Believe Project: Honoring a woman who gives back to our vets
 
$100 to help Glen Ellyn family dealing with cystic fibrosis
Related Article
$100 to help Glen Ellyn family dealing with cystic fibrosis
 
Believe Project returns to celebrate season of giving
Related Article
Believe Project returns to celebrate season of giving
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 