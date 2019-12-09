Helping friend in need with home heating costs

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Cheryl Craig of Streamwood. Here is her story ...

"I would like to help a friend who could use help with heating costs this winter. She lost both of her parents in the past two years and had to move out of her family home. Most of the sale proceeds went to pay existing bills. Her only source of income is disability.

"She managed to find a mobile home she could afford, but there were many repairs needed and what little money she had went to pay for those. She has a propane tank for heat and is very worried about the cost of filling it through the long winter.

"She is a kind and generous person who has given her friendship and emotional support to many. I know this gift would bring her so much joy and help keep her warm. She has been through a lot and could use a break.

"Thank you for considering her and I will add as much as I can."

