Naperville police seek suspects after gas station armed robbery

Naperville police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery early Monday.

The two men robbed a gas station about 3 a.m. near the intersection of Route 59 and 111th Street on the south side of town, taking an undisclosed amount of merchandise, police said in news release.

One of the suspects showed a handgun during the robbery, police said.

The suspects last were seen driving west on 111th Street in a dark-colored car, police said.

One suspect is described as a black man standing about 6 feet tall with a medium build wearing a sweatshirt; he is the one who had the gun, police said. The other suspect also is described as a black man standing about 6 feet tall with a medium build wearing a sweatshirt.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call the investigations division at (630) 420-6666.