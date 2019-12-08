Santa gives reindeer a rest for trip to Schaumburg

Santa Claus gave his reindeer the day off Sunday and instead borrowed a helicopter for his trip to the Schaumburg Regional Airport, where he was greeted by dozens of children and their families. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Frances Rafferty, 4, of Palatine (first row, in pink coat) joined dozens of other children and their parents awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus by helicopter Sunday at Schaumburg Regional Airport. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Trevor Swanson, 5, of Hanover Park, tells Santa Claus he'd like a Harry Potter Lego set for Christmas. Santa arrived by helicopter Sunday to visit with Trevor and dozens more children at Schaumburg Regional Airport. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Santa Claus is welcomed by kids and their families Sunday after he arrived at Schaumburg Regional Airport by helicopter. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

A magical sleigh pulled by a team of reindeer works just fine for the long slog of delivering presents around the world on Christmas Eve, but when Santa needed to drop in for a quick visit with kids at Schaumburg Regional Airport, he needed a speedier and more modern means of flight.

And so it was that Santa arrived not by sleigh, but by helicopter, to the cheers of dozens of young fans who lined up to greet him at airport hangar Sunday morning.

While awaiting Santa's arrival, children and their parents at the sold-out Schaumburg Park District go to fill up on a breakfast buffet provided by Pilot Pete's restaurant and take on some holiday craft projects.