Santa gives reindeer a rest for trip to Schaumburg
Updated 12/8/2019 4:15 PM
A magical sleigh pulled by a team of reindeer works just fine for the long slog of delivering presents around the world on Christmas Eve, but when Santa needed to drop in for a quick visit with kids at Schaumburg Regional Airport, he needed a speedier and more modern means of flight.
And so it was that Santa arrived not by sleigh, but by helicopter, to the cheers of dozens of young fans who lined up to greet him at airport hangar Sunday morning.
While awaiting Santa's arrival, children and their parents at the sold-out Schaumburg Park District go to fill up on a breakfast buffet provided by Pilot Pete's restaurant and take on some holiday craft projects.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.