$100 for a 'beautiful inspiration for others'

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Irene Markgraf of Schaumburg. Here is her story ...

"Although my special friend had an abusive childhood and was homeless as an adult for four years, she has a heart of gold.

"She works full-time with mentally and physically challenged adult students. She provides snacks when their parents are unable to afford them.

"To supplement her income, she helps parents take care of their children on evenings and weekends. Every Friday evening she holds Game Night for these young people. She personally provides pizza or snacks, even though she is on a limited budget.

"During the holidays, she helps the police department with food baskets and wrapping or shopping for gifts for families in need. She volunteers with Special Friends at her church and she dog sits.

"She is a beautiful inspiration for others. Her motto is love and hope for others."

• Do you know someone worth celebrating in our Believe Project? Submit your nominee at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.