Elgin police investigate 3rd shooting this week

Elgin police said they were investigating a shooting Saturday, after a shooting Friday and another Tuesday.

The latest shooting was on the 1000 block of North Randall Road, police said in a Facebook post around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

"Preliminary information suggests that two vehicles were in a parking lot the area at the time of the shooting and then fled the area. Evidence of a shooting was located but no injuries have been reported," the post said.

Elgin police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Levine Court about 4:30 p.m. Friday and found a 28-year-old injured man. His wounds appeared serious, though non-life-threatening, according to a police Facebook post.

The shooting remained under investigation, police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said.

Two juveniles were arrested on felony charges after a shooting Tuesday that injured a 14-year-old girl. The girl was a passenger in a moving vehicle near the intersection of Highland Avenue and State Street. She was not the intended target, police said. Her injuries were serious but a full recovery was expected.

The first two incidents were not connected, Hilton said. It was too early to tell if the Saturday shooting was related to any other, she said.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include ElginPD in the beginning of the narrative.