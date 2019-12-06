Two juveniles charged in shooting that injured Elgin teen

Two juveniles are facing felony charges in connection with a shooting Tuesday in Elgin in which a 14-year-old girl was injured.

Police responded to shots fired from a vehicle around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Washburn and Billings streets.

The girl, a student at Ellis Middle School in Elgin, was a passenger in a moving vehicle at the nearby intersection of Highland Avenue and State Street near Lowrie Elementary School.

She was not the intended target and a man who was in the car with her was cooperating with police.

Investigators believe the shots were directed at a third vehicle nearby, police said.

The girl's injuries were serious. She remains hospitalized in stable condition with full recovery expected, police said.

Police identified the suspected vehicle and began surveillance leading to the two juveniles' arrest.

They are being held at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.

No additional suspects are being sought.

The investigation remains open as detectives from Elgin Police's Special Investigations Group are exploring whether the shooting was gang related.

"We are grateful that the victim has a positive recovery prognosis," Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said. "We appreciate the patience from our community as our officers and detectives worked tirelessly to apprehend the offenders. We will continue our investigation into the facts surrounding this incident and the public is encouraged to share any information that may assist."

Lowrie Elementary School students were kept indoors Wednesday as a safety precaution.

Extra counselors were sent to Lowrie and Ellis Middle School Wednesday.

Anyone with information should contact Elgin Police Sgt. Lesko at (847) 289-2528 or send an anonymous text to 847411 and include ElginPD in the beginning of the message.