Second person gets prison in March overdose death of Crystal Lake woman

Kane E. Kellett was sentenced to the maximum seven years in prison for possession of a controlled substance.

A second person has been sentenced to prison for his role in the heroin-fentanyl overdose death of a 32-year-old woman in Crystal Lake this year.

Kane E. Kellett, 34, of Crystal Lake, was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.

Kellett and two others -- Jeffrey Hauck, 34, of Crystal Lake, and Melissa R. Ohlson, 42, of Woodstock -- were charged in June 2019 with drug-induced homicide and other felonies in the March 6 overdose death of Stephanie Phillippi, who was found in a house on the 0-99 block of Talcott Avenue.

Authorities contended the trio was responsible for purchasing drugs in Chicago, bringing them back to the area and providing them to Phillippi.

A judge convicted Hauck of drug-induced homicide after a September bench trial and sentenced him in November to nine years in prison. He had faced a sentencing range of six- to 30 years in prison.

Thursday, McHenry County prosecutors dismissed the drug-induced homicide charge against Kellett in exchange for his guilty plea on the controlled substance felony, for which he was sentenced to the maximum seven years in prison, records show.

Under state law, Kellett can have his prison term cut in half for good behavior.

As part of Kellett's guilty plea, prosecutors also dismissed a controlled substance and hypodermic needle possession charge from a March 2019 arrest, records show. He also gets credit for a little more than seven months served at the McHenry County jail while the case was pending.

Ohlson is free on bond and next due in court Jan. 21.