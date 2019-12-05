Batavia teen charged in bomb case to stay in custody until January

The 15-year-old Batavia boy charged with possession of bomb-making materials will remain in custody until his next court date, Jan. 8.

The boy, whose case is being heard in Kane County juvenile court, made a second court appearance Thursday morning, before Chief Judge Clint Hull.

Prosecutors requested that a psychological evaluation of the boy, and a social history of him and his family, be "expedited." The evaluations will be performed by the Kane County Diagnostic Center.

When asked by Hull how things were going for him at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center, the boy replied "I'm doing all right, your honor."

"I appreciate that you have acclimated well," Hull said.

The boy's parents attended the hearing, but had no questions of Hull.

Hull also said he learned Wednesday that someone from the German consulate in Chicago had contacted his office about the case. It turns out the boy has U.S. and German citizenship. One of his parents is a German immigrant, and also has dual citizenship.

The boy was taken in to custody Nov. 26. The FBI received a tip that someone had bought materials that, when mixed, could create explosives; the FBI notified Batavia police.

The FBI, Batavia police and the Kane County bomb squad searched the teen's house, in the 1100 block of Davey Drive, around 3 a.m. Nov. 27, and found the materials. Due to the materials' volatile nature, the bomb squad did a controlled detonation in place.

Neighbors near the house were notified. Authorities also searched Batavia High School for explosives. School was not in session, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.