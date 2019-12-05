 

Arlington Heights apartment standoff ends with man's arrest

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/5/2019 8:31 AM

An Arlington Heights man was arrested after an early morning standoff at his downtown apartment today.

Officers were called to the apartment on the 0-100 block of Campbell Street just before 12:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance, Arlington Heights police said. They located a woman in the apartment who had suffered "minor injuries to her extremities."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

When officers directed the woman's 42-year-old boyfriend to leave the apartment, he refused and brandished a knife, police said.

Officers attempted to subdue the man with a Taser, but it was ineffective and he closed the door and barricaded himself inside.

A regional tactical response team was called to the scene and attempted to negotiate the man's surrender during what police described as a "prolonged effort."

Police eventually released pepper spray into the apartment, leading the man to open the apartment door, authorities said. He continued to threaten and resist officers, but ultimately was taken into custody after use of other "nonlethal responses to resistance were deployed," police said.

The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is awaiting charges. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

