AJ Freund's mother pleads guilty to murder. Faces 20 to 60 years in prison.

AJ Freund's mother unexpectedly pleaded guilty to the boy's murder during a surprise court appearance this morning.

JoAnn Cunningham, 36, of Crystal Lake, will face 20 to 60 years in prison when sentenced next year after pleading guilty to a first-degree murder charge that had been modified to eliminate the possibility of a life sentence.

The plea deal removed language describing the killing as "brutal and heinous" from the murder charge, which caps her maximum sentence to 60 years. Whatever the sentence, she will have to serve the entire duration, prosecutors said.

A sentencing status hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30.

McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally issued a brief news release announcing the plea deal, simply saying that Cunningham had pleaded guilty "for her part in the beating death of her son."

Cunningham appeared in court without leg irons or handcuffs and was barely audible when answering questions regarding the plea arrangement from Judge Robert A. Wilbrandt.

The atmosphere in the courtroom was solemn as details of the arrangement were outlined.

Cunningham pleaded guilty to one count of first degree murder which said she struck AJ sometime between April 15 and April 17, knowing the acts would create a "strong probability of death or great bodily harm" to her son.

It is unknown if the plea deal requires Cunningham to testify against AJ's 60-year-old father, Andrew Freund Sr., who is also charged with his murder and other felonies related to the 5-year-old boy's death in April.

Kenneally said Cunningham could be called as a witness.

"This certainly changes things I think, but we'll have to talk with his attorney. We're just not there yet," Kenneally said.

Kenneally added, "this all happened quickly," he said of the plea agreement. "There was no offer" from prosecutors.

According to court records, the boy's father blamed Cunningham for the boy's death, telling investigators that she had beaten him about the head after forcing him to endure a lengthy cold shower after he "lied" about soiled underwear. The McHenry County coroner said AJ died from blunt force trauma to his head.

AJ Freund

AJ was initially reported missing by his parents April 18, which sparked a massive search that went on for days.

During the investigation, detectives recovered a video from Cunningham's phone that she deleted showing a partially naked AJ standing on a bare mattress in a crib being berated by Cunningham for urinating in his bed. A search warrant described the video as the aftermath of a beating the boy succumbed at the hands of his mother a month before he was killed.

When confronted with the video evidence, the boy's father admitted to investigators the boy had died April 15. He had stuffed the boy into a duffel bag and kept it in the basement for two days before taking AJ's remains to a field near Woodstock, where he buried the boy in a shallow grave.

Just weeks ago, Cunningham insisted to a CBS2 reporter that she did not harm her son.

"I would never hurt my children," she said, sobbing.

She acknowledged using drugs while pregnant, which resulted in AJ spending his first 18 months in Illinois Department of Children and Family Services custody and lived with Cunningham's relatives. But AJ later was returned to his mother and father.

The child's death ignited a storm of criticism aimed at the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, which investigated reports of neglect and possible abuse in the months before the child's death, but ruled them "unfounded."

Police reports and photos shortly before AJ's death painted a picture of the poor conditions in which he and his younger brother lived. During a well-being check in September 2018, officers found the house had been without electricity for some time. Three months later, on Dec. 18, police reported a torn-up floor, a falling ceiling and an "overwhelming" smell of feces inside.

The same day, after Cunningham was arrested on charges of driving on a suspended license, a doctor expressed concern to a DCFS investigator about a large bruise on AJ's hip, reports show.

"Maybe someone hit me with a belt," AJ told the doctor. "Maybe Mommy didn't mean to hurt me." But he later agreed with his mother's account that the bruise was caused by the family dog.

AJ's surviving siblings -- an older brother, a younger brother and a sister Cunningham gave birth to while in jail -- have filed suit against two DCFS employees who handled the family's case, alleging their "inhumane indifference" led to AJ's death.

Attempts to reach family members for comment has been unsuccessful.