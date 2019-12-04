Middle-schooler in serious condition after Elgin shooting; police appeal for information

A 14-year-old girl shot outside an Elgin elementary school was in serious condition but stable Wednesday as police canvassed the area in search of clues, and schoolchildren were kept indoors.

The girl, a student at Ellis Middle School in Elgin, had been sitting in a car outside Lowrie Elementary School near Highland Avenue and State Street at about 4 p.m. Tuesday as shots were fired from at least one other vehicle toward a third vehicle, police said.

Police said on Twitter that the girl was not the intended target, and a man who was in the car with the girl is cooperating with police.

A letter sent to Lowrie School families said students were kept indoors Wednesday.

"Out of caution for the safety of our students and staff, we conducted an indoor lineup this morning and provided extra staff presence to support students during arrival and will do so again at the end of the day. In an abundance of caution, we will not hold any outdoor recess today," said the letter, which was distributed in English and Spanish and signed by Principal Tiffany Robinson.

The letter, and a separate one to Ellis Middle School families signed by Principal Yvette González-Collins, said extra counselors were sent to both schools on Wednesday.

"We are here to help and assure students that police are investigating the matter and that our school remains a safe place," the letters said.

Elgin police said detectives from the Special Investigations Group are investigating. Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Lesko at (847) 289-2528 or send an anonymous text to 847411 and include ElginPD in the beginning of the message.