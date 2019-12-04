Believe Project: Honoring a woman who gives back to our vets

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Terry Moenter of Gurnee. Here is her story ...

"Sandy is the most giving person I know. She is now retired and has a husband who is a Vietnam-era veteran who is not well, but she never complains.

"She takes care of her husband as well as spending her own money to make sure the veterans at the VA in North Chicago know they are not forgotten. She plans luncheons and numerous activities throughout the year, including bingo night, appearances by Santa and the Easter Bunny who go to those wards that are on lockdown just to let them know they are cared for and that they matter.

"She does a free Holiday Shop for the veterans who are hospitalized so they can shop for their family members. Sandy buys most of the items herself or will ask for donations. Sometimes she gets donations, but mostly she takes her own money to buy items for the vets to be able to give gifts to their loved ones.

"She does so much throughout the year and she has been doing this for decades expecting nothing in return.

"Sandy is up in age herself and her health isn't the greatest, but she doesn't quit. She goes to the VA when its zero degrees outside or if it is 100 degrees, Sandy never forgets those veterans and she gives back to many of our heroes who have given so much to our nation.

"I hope you will choose Sandy because she is soooo deserving."

