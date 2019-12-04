Aurora man charged with knocking out woman during kidnapping

A 24-year-old man is held on $300,000 bail on charges he knocked his ex-girlfriend unconscious, dragged her into his vehicle, and beat her in his Aurora house for about 45 minutes until police arrived.

Edwin Cossio-Rodriguez, of the 400 block of Watson Street, is charged with aggravated kidnapping causing great bodily harm, kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery in a public place, violation of an order of protection and misdemeanor domestic battery in connection with the Nov. 23 attack, according to Kane County court records and Aurora police.

Aurora police spokesman Paris Lewbel wrote in an email that officers were called at 10:13 p.m. to the 700 block of High Street in Aurora for a report that a woman was taken by force by Cossio-Rodriguez. The woman had an active order of protection against Cossio-Rodriguez out of Kendall County.

Cossio-Rodriguez is accused of knocking out the Oswego woman with an elbow strike to her face while she was on High Street. He also is charged with punching a man she was with, and taking her against her will to his residence, according to court records.

Lewbel said officers searching for Cossio-Rodriguez, went to his house on Watson and arrested him. Inside the house, police found the woman, who was "badly beaten" and was taken to a hospital, Lewbel said in an email.

Lewbel declined to elaborate on her injuries and if police had to use force to arrest Cossio-Rodriguez or if he surrendered.

Cossio-Rodriguez faces a sentencing of six to 30 years in prison if convicted of the most severe charge of aggravated kidnapping.

He appeared briefly in court Wednesday and is next due before a judge Dec. 18 for a bond reduction hearing, records show.

Under his current bail, Cossio-Rodriguez must post 10% of the amount or $30,000 bond in order to be released from the Kane County jail while the charges are pending.