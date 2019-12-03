Read the full Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry report

The House Tuesday released a sweeping impeachment report outlining evidence of what it calls President Donald Trump's wrongdoing toward Ukraine. The findings will serve as the foundation for debate over whether the 45th president should be removed from office. Associated Press

The 300-page report from Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee makes the case that Trump misused the power of his office and, in the course of their investigation, obstructed Congress by stonewalling the proceedings. Based on two months of investigation, the report contains evidence and testimony from current and former U.S. officials.