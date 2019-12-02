Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Lisle

A 60-year-old Lisle woman died Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle along Maple Avenue near Benedictine Parkway, authorities said Monday.

Lisle police said Julie Ann Field died of her injuries at Edward Hospital in Naperville.

The crash occurred about 4:50 p.m. when Field was attempting to cross Maple from north to south, police said. Field was hit by a vehicle traveling east on Maple.

An independent witness of the crash told police the traffic light was green for east and west traffic when the crash happened, authorities said.

When police arrived, they encountered a doctor and nurse who had stopped to render aid to Field, who was unresponsive. The male driver of the vehicle was unharmed and remained on scene to speak with officers about the crash.

Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District arrived and immediately took the Field to the hospital.

No citations have been issued at this time. Police said they are continuing to investigate the accident.

The Lisle Police Department was assisted by the DuPage MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team, which completed the accident reconstruction.