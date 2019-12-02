 

Holiday Train stops in Bensenville, helps stock food pantry

  • For the second year, Bensenville was visited Monday by the Canadian Pacific Rail Holiday Train. The train will continue north through Wisconsin and into Canada, collecting donations for food pantries at each stop.

  • Zach Russavage of Lombard on Monday smiles at the Holiday Train with his children Sully, 4, and Cici, 2 in Bensenville. For the second year, Bensenville was visited Monday by the Canadian Pacific Rail Holiday Train.

  • For the second year, Bensenville was visited Monday by the Canadian Pacific Rail Holiday Train. The train will continue north through Wisconsin and into Canada, collecting donations for food pantries at each stop. It's a 1,000-foot train covered in LED lighting.

  • Anthony Lonero, 2, of Wood Dale smiles as he has his picture taken by his mother Paula on Monday in Bensenville. For the second year, Bensenville was visited by the Canadian Pacific Rail Holiday Train.

  • A youngster dons a Santa cap as Meghan Patrick sings Monday in Bensenville.

  • Bensenville Village President Frank DeSimone speaks on Monday. For the second year, Bensenville was visited Monday by the Canadian Pacific Rail Holiday Train.

Patrick Kunzer
 
 
Updated 12/2/2019 8:56 PM

"There it is!" said Zach Russavage on Monday, "Oh my gosh, are you guys gonna wave?"

The Lombard man huddled with children Sully, 4, and Cici, 2, on Monday as the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train made a stop in Bensenville.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

For the second year, Bensenville was visited by the 1,000-foot train covered in LED lighting. One of the cars has been converted to a stage for musical acts, including Monday's featured performer, Meghan Patrick.

"This is Year 21 for us," said Canadian Pacific spokesman Andy Cummings. "The mission of the Holiday Train is to go town to town raising money, food, and awareness for issues of food security and hunger."

The train appearance raised a total of $10,000 for the Bensenville Wood Dale Food Pantry. Grand Subaru on Monday donated an additional $2,000. Visitors donated a truckload of food at the event as well.

