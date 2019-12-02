Holiday Train stops in Bensenville, helps stock food pantry

"There it is!" said Zach Russavage on Monday, "Oh my gosh, are you guys gonna wave?"

The Lombard man huddled with children Sully, 4, and Cici, 2, on Monday as the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train made a stop in Bensenville.

For the second year, Bensenville was visited by the 1,000-foot train covered in LED lighting. One of the cars has been converted to a stage for musical acts, including Monday's featured performer, Meghan Patrick.

"This is Year 21 for us," said Canadian Pacific spokesman Andy Cummings. "The mission of the Holiday Train is to go town to town raising money, food, and awareness for issues of food security and hunger."

The train appearance raised a total of $10,000 for the Bensenville Wood Dale Food Pantry. Grand Subaru on Monday donated an additional $2,000. Visitors donated a truckload of food at the event as well.