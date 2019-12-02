Feder: Roeper and Conn host 'Best Movies of the Decade' podcast

Sun-Times film critic Richard Roeper has teamed up with WGN 720-AM radio personality Roe Conn on their first podcast series, Robert Feder writes.

"The Best Movies of the Decade," based on Roeper's top picks by genre, is being produced by the duo for the Sun-Times.

"We're thrilled Rich and Roe brought this idea to us and are glad to see the natural rapport they've built over the years on the radio transfer so effortlessly over to a podcast focused solely on movies," Sun-Times editor-in-chief Chris Fusco said.

