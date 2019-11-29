Video of Chicago officer body-slamming man 'very disturbing,' mayor says
Updated 11/29/2019 6:13 PM
Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday decried a newly surfaced video that shows a Chicago police officer body-slamming a man to the ground as "very disturbing."
In a series of tweets, Lightfoot said she expects the investigation into the police use of force will be "comprehensive and expedited so that the public may gain a complete picture of what happened."
Police said the man licked the face of an officer and made threats. When the man spit in an officer's eye and mouth, the officer performed an "emergency takedown," police said.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
