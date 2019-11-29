South Elgin police seek public's help finding missing man

South Elgin police are asking the public for help finding a 36-year-old man who, police said, has a condition that places him in danger.

Stephen Cutro is described as white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to a news release Friday evening. He has psoriasis all over his body except his face and hands.

He was last seen at 15 Lenox Court, South Elgin, at 8:19 a.m. Friday, police said, and he was driving a Black 2014 Jeep Latitude SUV with Illinois License plate Z616851.

Anyone with information should call the South Elgin Police Department at (224) 575-4010 or call 911.