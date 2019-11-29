Naperville man charged with electronic harassment

A 32-year-old Naperville man is facing a charge of harassment through electronic communication after authorities said he spelled out in detail how he planned to kill a 27-year-old woman.

Court records indicate Nicholas A. Lachman, of the 1900 block of Phaton Court, used a cellphone at 8 a.m. Nov. 16 to tell the woman: "I think about slowly puncturing your chest cavity with a rusty knife and watching you take your last breath, wrapping you in a shower curtain, putting it in my trunk and then dropping it in the DuPage River."

He also faces a charge of disorderly conduct for sending texts and calls in which he told the woman he would kill her.

Lachman's next court date is Dec. 2.

The woman wrote in an application for an order of protection that she met Lachman in early September at an open-mic night at a Naperville bar and they began dating.

She thought at first the texts were an attempt at humor, according to the application.