Lake Barrington-area fire victim succumbs to injuries

One person who was badly burned in a house fire early Friday near Lake Barrington has died, authorities said Friday night.

According to the Cook County medical examiner's office, the victim was pronounced dead at 3:50 p.m. at Loyola University Medical Center.

The blaze was reported about 4:45 a.m. on the 1100 block of Oak Hill Road in the Lake Barrington Shores neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived, everyone was out of the house, but a female resident was injured, according to a news release from the Wauconda Fire District.

The fire had broken out in a second-floor bedroom. It likely was accidental, authorities said.

The burn victim initially was taken to Advocate Good Shepard Hospital near Barrington in critical condition, according to the news release. On Friday night, the fire district could provide no further details.