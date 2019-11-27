 

Under a cloud, Sandoval resigns from state Senate

  • Martin Sandoval

  • Federal agents raided Sen. Martin Sandoval's office in Springfield on Sept. 24.

    Federal agents raided Sen. Martin Sandoval's office in Springfield on Sept. 24. Associated Press

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 11/27/2019 4:22 PM

Facing federal scrutiny in a broadening public corruption probe, state Sen. Martin Sandoval submitted his resignation Wednesday, effective New Year's Day.

Writing "with heavy heart," Sandoval said his resignation was "necessary in order to proceed without distraction to the important work that needs to be accomplished for working families throughout the state of Illinois in the future."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The influential Southwest Side Democrat stepped down about two months after federal agents raided his Springfield office seeking information on ties to, among other entities, a red-light camera company, a video gambling company and numerous lobbyists and political organizations in a probe that has put several suburbs under the microscope.

Sandoval has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

