Prospect Heights mayor congratulated his son in a city newsletter. Some people are upset.

Prospect Heights Mayor Nick Helmer is facing criticism that an item lauding of his son's professional accomplishments in last week's emailed city newsletter was an inappropriate use of public funds. Website screen grab

Prospect Heights Mayor Nick Helmer Sr. has responded to criticism that a congratulatory mention of his son's professional accomplishments in last Friday's edition of the Prospect Heights eNews was an inappropriate use of taxpayer dollars.

Former state senator Susan Garrett, the chairwoman and co-founder of the Center for Illinois Politics, said that while there is no specific law against it, it's inappropriate for elected officials to recognize family members in a publicly funded forum.

"It's the type of communication you would do with friends and relatives through private email," Garrett said.

The Daily Herald brought the eNews item to Garrett's attention after receiving a complaint from a Prospect Heights resident.

"I didn't think it was inappropriate, but I'll take it under advisement for the future," Helmer said.

The item appears halfway into the emailed newsletter under the heading "City News." It states "Mayor Helmer Congratulates 'Crain's Notable General Counsels'" and details the work of his son, Nick Helmer Jr., as general counsel for the Chicago real estate developer Friedman Properties, as well as his service as special counsel to the mayor since 2011 and his pro bono work,

Mayor Helmer said mention of his son -- a former city resident -- is consistent with how others have been highlighted in the Prospect Height eNews.

"We try to recognize people," the elder Helmer said. "I didn't think it was self-serving. We have people in Arlington Heights that we recognize. We honor artists or anyone like that."

Nevertheless, Helmer reaffirmed that he would remain mindful of the criticism the item triggered.