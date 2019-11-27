Feder: Serving up Chicago media Turkeys of the Year -- with relish

With a deep bow to the late, great Roy Leonard, whose Turkey of the Year Awards were a Thanksgiving Day tradition on news/talk WGN 720-AM for decades, here's a hearty flip of the bird to this year's Chicago media recipients:

As the year's tawdriest soap opera played out in an Indiana courtroom, the "Good Day Chicago" Rafer Weigel found himself caught up in three-way allegations of harassment and revenge porn involving the scorned woman and an ex-fiancee. Vowing to clear his name, Weigel (who has not been charged with a crime) remains suspended without pay from Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32.

