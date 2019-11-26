Round Lake Park man charged with sexually assaulting woman

A Round Lake Park man faces charges alleging he held a woman against her will for several hours Saturday while repeatedly sexually assaulting her, police announced Tuesday.

Salvador Pacheco, 28, of the 400 block of Bellevue Drive, is in custody at the Lake County jail charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and single counts of criminal sexual assault and aggravated domestic battery, police said.

According to Round Lake Park police, officers were called at 8:16 p.m. Saturday to the Grayslake Emergency Center in Round Lake Beach, where a woman was being treated after reporting she'd been beaten and sexually assaulted.

Police Chief George Filenko said officers went to Pacheco's home later Saturday night, but it appeared the residence was empty. Police obtained a search warrant for the home Sunday and found clues, but not Pacheco, police said.

Later Sunday, Filenko said, an attorney representing Pacheco called police and said his client would turn himself in if charges were filed. Charges were approved Monday and Pacheco was spotted near the police station and arrested a short time later, authorities said.

Filenko said one of his officers drove the woman to the Lake County courthouse in Waukegan and helped her get an order of protection against Pacheco.

"We wanted to put as much protection in place as soon as possible," Filenko said.

Pacheco remains in custody at the county jail on $750,000 bail pending a scheduled court appearance Dec. 2.