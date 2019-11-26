Prosecutors: Man killed Naperville Central grad after she ignored his catcalls
Updated 11/26/2019 4:43 PM
A man charged with strangling a 19-year-old University of Illinois at Chicago student last weekend in a campus parking garage became angry and put her into a chokehold when she refused to talk to him or acknowledge his catcalls, authorities allege.
Donald Thurman, 26, spotted Ruth George, who graduated from Naperville Central High School in 2018, as she walked by a CTA Blue Line station near the campus early Saturday morning, Cook County prosecutors said at his bail hearing Tuesday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.
Thurman "thought she was pretty" and attempted to talk to George as he followed her to a parking garage at 760 W. Taylor St., prosecutors said.
