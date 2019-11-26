 

'I feel so proud,' Elgin woman says of turning 105

  • Helen Baier turned 105 on Nov. 2. She is the resident celebrity at The Sheridan at Tyler Creek retirement community in Elgin.

      Helen Baier turned 105 on Nov. 2. She is the resident celebrity at The Sheridan at Tyler Creek retirement community in Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Helen Baier, right, who turned 105 on Nov. 2, smiled last week at Tamara Srdanovich, clinical liaison for Kindred Hospice, which provides services for some residents of The Sheridan at Tyler Creek in Elgin. Helen's nephew Mike Murphy of Dundee Township was seated in the back and Baier's best friend Ila Schraw, 87, sat next to her.

      Helen Baier, right, who turned 105 on Nov. 2, smiled last week at Tamara Srdanovich, clinical liaison for Kindred Hospice, which provides services for some residents of The Sheridan at Tyler Creek in Elgin. Helen's nephew Mike Murphy of Dundee Township was seated in the back and Baier's best friend Ila Schraw, 87, sat next to her. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Helen Baier, 105, right, held hands with her best friend Ila Schraw, 87, last week at The Sheridan at Tyler Creek retirement community in Elgin.

      Helen Baier, 105, right, held hands with her best friend Ila Schraw, 87, last week at The Sheridan at Tyler Creek retirement community in Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Helen Baier of Elgin turned 105 on Nov. 2. She used to work at the former's Ackemann's department store in Elgin.

      Helen Baier of Elgin turned 105 on Nov. 2. She used to work at the former's Ackemann's department store in Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 
Posted11/26/2019 5:30 AM

At the age of 105, Helen Baier is a woman of few words but plenty of big smiles.

Baier reached her milestone birthday Nov. 2 at The Sheridan at Tyler Creek retirement community in Elgin, where she's lived for about two years. She is well-liked by staff members, who joke she's their resident celebrity.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

When asked about the secret to make it to her age, Baier said simply, "I think helping people." Helping people how? "In the things that they do every day."

Born Nov. 2, 1914, Baier grew up in Woodstock and started working at a typewriter factory before she finished high school, following in the footsteps of her sister. "Because she was so good, they let her bring me in," she said.

Baier then worked at a dress shop in Woodstock, where she also did sewing and alterations, and eventually was hired at the former Ackemann's department store in downtown Elgin, where she sold women's clothing.

She and her late husband, Donald, who died in his 80s, were married for nearly five decades. When asked how they met, she replied, "On a date." When asked what her husband was like, her reply was, "Wonderful."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Baier doesn't have children, but her nephew, Mike Murphy, visits her often. Murphy's wife, Mary Kay, said Baier always took care of herself without being vain. "When her hearing started to go, she got a hearing aid. She always did what she needed to do for herself."

Baier used to love golf and martinis, which she can't quite enjoy anymore, but still has a legendary sweet tooth, her nephew said.

She's in overall OK health, although she recently took a fall and has a tendency to suffer from respiratory issues.

"I'm watching that like a hawk," said nurse Dita Winters, who works for Kindred Hospice and has about a dozen patients at The Sheridan at Tyler Creek.

Tamara Srdanovich, clinical liaison for Kindred Hospice, said she met Baier about two months ago and has been impressed by her spirit and resilience. "She's amazing," she said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

These days, Baier enjoys watching fellow retirement home residents do puzzles and flower arrangements. But mostly, she loves to spend time with her new best friend, fellow resident Ila Schraw, 87. The two were so close that for a while, Baier slept on Schraw's couch until staff members put an end to that.

"We just sit and visit, or we go to music (events at the retirement home)," Schraw said. "We just hit it off. She always tells me not to give up."

So how does it feel to reach 105?

"I feel so proud," Baier said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 