How six veterans found a new path through special court program

Roman Ignatenkov of Wheeling was looking for an alternative.

A former member of the military who found himself in the criminal justice system, Ignatenkov didn't like the options he faced.

"For individuals who may be suffering with mental health or issues from their service, the alternatives are institution, jail or death," he said.

For him the Cook County Veterans Treatment Court was the alternative.

He and five other former service members graduated Tuesday from the special court program at the Rolling Meadows courthouse.

The program is designed for people who have served in the military and have been accused of nonviolent crimes. Those who volunteer must plead guilty and participate in an intensive program of probation, meetings with a case manager from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, random drug tests, community service, abstinence from drugs or alcohol, and any other recommended treatments or programs. If participants are successful, the conviction is vacated, or set aside and removed from the record.

"It's a challenging process, but it definitely strengthens you as a person and you start regaining the trust of your peers, your colleagues and your family," Ignatenkov said.

Family members and several dozen others were on hand to watch the graduation, including the graduates' case workers, attorneys and probation officers.

Retired Judge Lawrence Fox, director of specialty courts, introduced those involved in helping and working with the graduates.

"The reason they're here is because they care," Fox said. "It's a blessing that we all have to be given the opportunity to be able to do work where we are able to connect with people and help them change their lives for the better and get them in a better place than they were when they got here."

"Each and every one of you have made a mark on me and I will never forget you," said Assistant Cook County Public Defender Mike Fanella. "We're proud of you and you should be proud of yourselves."

Jill Cerone-Marisie, presiding judge at the Rolling Meadows courthouse, said it was about her 12th graduation ceremony.

"We get as much out of the success stories as the participants, showing that there's another way for justice," she said.

The graduates received certificates of completion and then each received a final gift: Beverly Schulze from Illinois Healing Quilts of Valor wrapped each of the graduates in a handmade quilt sewn by volunteers.

"Quilts bring comfort to people," Schulze said, "and I hope it will bring them comfort in their recovery."

Several other groups attended to offer support as well, including several people from Friends of Recovery United. Retired Judge Thomas Panichi, who works with the group and is a former drug court judge, said the nonprofit helps fill gaps in the funding, such as help with transportation or with housing after treatment.