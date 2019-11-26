Feder: WGN Radio turning totally Sinatra on Sunday mornings
Updated 11/26/2019 7:54 PM
The music of Ol' Blue Eyes will air exclusively from 6:30 to 9 a.m. Sundays on WGN 720-AM, the Nexstar Media news/talk station announced Tuesday.
Starting December 8, David Plier will host the locally produced showcase devoted solely to the classic tunes of Frank Sinatra, leading into "Dean Richards' Sunday Morning" from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To accommodate the new addition, WGN will move "Steve Dale's Pet World" to 5:30 a.m. Sundays and "The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson" to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Read more at robertfeder.com.
