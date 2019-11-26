Concert to raise money for teen shot as police chased robbery suspect
Updated 11/26/2019 4:31 PM
A concert Saturday at a North Side music venue will raise money for Rylan Wilder, the 15-year-old guitar player struck by a stray bullet as Chicago and Des Plaines police pursued a bank robbery suspect into a music school.
The all-ages show at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Rylan's band, Monarchy Over Monday, was one of four Chicago bands -- mostly composed of high school students -- booked weeks ago to perform Saturday.
The three remaining bands -- Mock Nine, Friko and Neptune's Core -- will play to raise money that will go toward a GoFundMe account benefitting Rylan that has raised more than $44,000 since it went live Sunday.
• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.