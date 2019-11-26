Aurora police: School bus driver caught on video drinking beer while transporting kids

A video released by the Aurora Police Department shows a school bus driver opening a can of beer and drinking it while driving. Courtesy of Aurora police

A video released by the Aurora Police Department shows a school bus driver purchase alcohol and drink it while driving. Courtesy of Aurora police

A video released by the Aurora Police Department shows a school bus driver drinking beer while driving. Courtesy of Aurora police

A Speedway gasoline station clerk is being praised by Aurora police for reporting suspicions that a school bus driver was drinking beer while transporting 32 students Nov. 15 for classes at Johnson Elementary School.

The driver, 44-year-old Michelle Passley of North Aurora, has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of endangering the life or health of a child. Police also have notified the secretary of state's office and asked that it review Passley's commercial driver's license.

Passley has been fired by the bus company.

Police Chief Kristen Ziman said Tuesday the clerk at the station's convenience store on North Farnsworth Avenue became concerned when, after selling a woman two cans of beer, the clerk saw the woman drive off in a school bus. The clerk called East Aurora District 131 to alert officials.

"But for that convenience store clerk who contacted the school district, we would be none the wiser," Ziman said.

District officials called First Student Bus Co. to report their concerns. The company reviewed surveillance video and then called police.

Ziman said video from the bus showed Passley drinking from the beer cans that she had placed in a paper bag.

Ziman said Passley picked up her bus at 6 a.m. and drove one route before stopping at the Speedway.

She was arrested Monday night and released on $100 bond. Her first court date is Dec. 17.

Ziman did not know how long Passley had worked for the company.

The chief said the driver's actions were "absolutely brazen" and infuriating.

"Another shoutout to that convenience store clerk who had the wherewithal to contact the school district so that they could intervene," Ziman said.

In a statement released late Tuesday afternoon, District 131 officials said they had informed parents and guardians of students who ride the route about the case.

"Obviously, news of this incident is very disturbing, as the safety of our students is always our number one priority," officials said in a news release.