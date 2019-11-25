Feder: 'Horrible mistake' prompts John Tesh to return Radio Hall of Fame award

Earlier this month syndicated radio host John Tesh was among nine broadcasters inducted in the 2019 class of the Radio Hall of Fame. A few days later he packed up his award and mailed it back, Robert Feder writes.

What ticked off Tesh?

Sources at the Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago, which administers the Radio Hall of Fame, said Tesh objected to the way his wife and business partner, actress Connie Sellecca, was treated as a presenter at the induction ceremonies.

Tesh had chosen Sellecca to introduce him at the gala November 8 at Gotham Hall in New York City. When her remarks exceeded the three-minute limit presenters were given, a producer cued music to play her off. When that didn't work, they cut Sellecca's microphone and turned out the lights in the ballroom.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.