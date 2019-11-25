 

Feder: 'Horrible mistake' prompts John Tesh to return Radio Hall of Fame award

  • Connie Sellecca and John Tesh

    Connie Sellecca and John Tesh Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Radio Hall of Fame

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 11/25/2019 6:43 AM

Earlier this month syndicated radio host John Tesh was among nine broadcasters inducted in the 2019 class of the Radio Hall of Fame. A few days later he packed up his award and mailed it back, Robert Feder writes.

What ticked off Tesh?

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Sources at the Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago, which administers the Radio Hall of Fame, said Tesh objected to the way his wife and business partner, actress Connie Sellecca, was treated as a presenter at the induction ceremonies.

Tesh had chosen Sellecca to introduce him at the gala November 8 at Gotham Hall in New York City. When her remarks exceeded the three-minute limit presenters were given, a producer cued music to play her off. When that didn't work, they cut Sellecca's microphone and turned out the lights in the ballroom.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 