 

Suspect in Buffalo Grove slayings remains hospitalized

Updated 11/24/2019 5:03 PM

Buffalo Grove police said Sunday the suspect in last week's double homicide remains hospitalized in critical condition in Minnesota, where he is being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound sustained Friday during a standoff with Edina, Minnesota, police.

Officer Meghan Hansen said that if and when Anatoliy Ermak is released from medical care, "we will have him extradited to our agency for processing."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Hansen said there are no Buffalo Grove police officers in Minnesota at this time.

Ermak, 64, faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of his ex-wife, Nataliya Ermak, 55, and her husband, Roman Frid, 69. The couple was shot to death Sunday, Nov. 17, in a parking garage at Buffalo Grove's Cambridge on the Lake condominium complex.

Buffalo Grove police obtained a warrant for Ermak's arrest Wednesday.

At 8 p.m. Friday, the Edina Police Department received a tip that a car matching one involved in the Buffalo Grove killings was seen near an apartment complex in the Minneapolis suburb. Police rushed to the scene and located Ermak inside the vehicle. After a standoff with officers, Ermak shot himself, police said.

